Slice of watermelon
New melon varieties to be showcased online

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
26th May 2020 12:30 PM
MELON farmers can now access information about new breeds in a new video series launched online.

The Australian Melon Association is showcasing the newest varieties of melons through video after the 2020 Syngenta Australian Melon Conference and Field Day was cancelled.

Industry development manager Dianne Fullelove said seed trials are always a highlight of the conference.

“Making the call to cancel such an important event was difficult but absolutely necessary and we wanted to make sure that our growers weren’t disadvantaged when it came to planning the seasons ahead,” she said.

“Trialling new varieties is an important part of a farmer’s efforts to make the most of their growing selection.

“We think that the new range of videos filmed by the team at Fireteller offer a really comprehensive overview of what’s on track for release.”

The videos were shot on location at Capogreco Farms at Hamel, Western Australia.

Five melon varieties are showcased by seed companies Syngenta, Seminis, BASF Nunhems, HM Clause and Rijk Zwaan.

“There are a lot of traditional melon offerings, but also varieties that meet the ongoing demands of the grower,” Mrs Fullelove said.

“There’s a strong commitment by seed companies to breeding new varieties of melons to meet the growing market for melons in Australia.

“Having options when considering what to grow in their production schedules is definitely a great advantage for Australian melon growers, and the industry as a whole is grateful for the support of the seed companies in making these trials so successful.”

The Australian Melon Association’s videos can be viewed here.

