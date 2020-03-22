New measures at Caltex Chinchilla to slow coronavirus
SERVICE stations are a transient place seeing a number of people travel from all corners of the country to use the facility – it’s important customers practice vigilant hygiene in theses uncertain times.
This week Caltex Australia responded to the global coronavirus pandemic by chancing their procedures at the fuel pump and instore.
A spokesperson said caring for the health and wellbeing of staff and customers is a top priority.
“We will continue to follow the advice of the relevant Government Departments to minimise the spread of the virus,” the spokesperson said.
“We have plans in place to ensure we can continue to reliably supply fuel and deliver every day needs to our customers.”
Caltex sites have taken the following measures:
- Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitisation of our stores
- Providing our customers with clean and sanitised hand washing facilities where possible
- Suspended the use of reusable coffee cups and in-store sampling
- Serving food products in individual original packaging where possible
How you can help:
- Use the Caltex app to pay for your fuel from your car. Download it via the App Store and GooglePlay Store
- Pay by card (rather than cash) to minimise contact
- Scan your Woolworths Rewards card using the self-scanner
- Utilise our restroom hand washing facilities inside before browsing our store
- Utilise the paper towels available when holding the pump to dispense fuel 6. Order everyday items through Uber Eats and have them delivered from over 300 Caltex locations