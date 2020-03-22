New measures at Caltex Chinchilla to slow coronavirus

NEW MEASURES: How you can help stop the spread of COVID-19 when fuelling up. Pic:Julian Andrews

NEW MEASURES: How you can help stop the spread of COVID-19 when fuelling up. Pic:Julian Andrews

SERVICE stations are a transient place seeing a number of people travel from all corners of the country to use the facility – it’s important customers practice vigilant hygiene in theses uncertain times.

This week Caltex Australia responded to the global coronavirus pandemic by chancing their procedures at the fuel pump and instore.

A spokesperson said caring for the health and wellbeing of staff and customers is a top priority.

“We will continue to follow the advice of the relevant Government Departments to minimise the spread of the virus,” the spokesperson said.

“We have plans in place to ensure we can continue to reliably supply fuel and deliver every day needs to our customers.”

Caltex sites have taken the following measures:

Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitisation of our stores

Providing our customers with clean and sanitised hand washing facilities where possible

Suspended the use of reusable coffee cups and in-store sampling

Serving food products in individual original packaging where possible

How you can help: