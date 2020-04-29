NEW JOURNO: Lachlan Berlin

MY NAME is Lachlan Berlin, I'm the new journalist at the Chinchilla News but a long-time Western Downs local.

I spent the first 17 years of my life growing up in Dalby and was shaped by this amazing community.

I've spent the past three years studying Film and TV, as well as Journalism at the University of Southern Queensland in Toowoomba.

My interest in journalism stems from a passion for politics which developed from back-and-forth discussions with friends in high school.

This eventually branched into a love for philosophy, history and a current affairs.

Now I've secured my first job in the media industry, I am determined to tell the stories that need to be told in the Chinchilla community.

I'm grateful to start my career during this extraordinary time and to have the unique opportunity to deliver the news that our communities rely on.

If you have a story you think needs to be told, an unsung community hero who needs the spotlight shone on them or an issue that needs tackling, give me a call on 4672 9915 or email me at lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au