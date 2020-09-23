Menu
SUMMER IS COMING: Jandowae born Brett Turner has returned to the Western Downs just in time for summer to manage the Jandowae Swimming Pool. Picture: Facebook
News

New Jandowae pool manager makes splash with summer plan

Sam Turner
23rd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A FORMER Jandowae man has dived back into the Western Downs to manage the town's aquatic centre in the lead up to summer.

Brett Turner has returned after leaving the region more than 25 years ago to pursue a career in the south east corner.

Like many others across Australia, Mr Turner was heavily impacted by coronavirus, being made redundant from his job in Brisbane earlier this year.

Mr Turner decided to use the pandemic however as an opportunity to come home to his family, and join his sister Nicky in the swimming pool industry.

"It happens a lot around here, after school everyone moves away to work, but I've always wanted to come back," he said.

"I loved the outdoors, and I just had enough of Brisbane.

"Then I saw this opportunity, and since my sister had been managing this place for about 12 years, and thought I'd come back."

In the lead up to summer, Mr Turner is planning on introducing several fun aquatic activities to celebrate the warmer months.

"We're going to have more inflatable parties I'd say, and we're thinking about having a movie night at the pool," he said.

"It'll be good to plan a few different things during summer rather than just opening and closing.

"Nicki will still play a vital role at the pool by leading our learn to swim classes and squad coaching."

The Jandowae Aquatic Centre and other Western Downs pools opened for the first time this week following the winter break.

