New infrastructure installed at Chinchilla‘s sacred space

CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE: The finished bench seats at the Tanderra Cemetery in the Western Downs. Picture: WDRC

CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE: The finished bench seats at the Tanderra Cemetery in the Western Downs. Picture: WDRC

Council has delivered new infrastructure to a Western Downs cemetery to create a more welcoming space for residents to remember their loved ones.

A new shade structure and additional seating was installed at the Tanderra Cemetery as part of council‘s $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package’s Accelerated Infrastructure Program.

Council spokeswoman for recreational spaces and cemeteries councillor Carolyn Tillman said these new additions would help create a more comfortable space for cemetery visitors.

The finished shade structure at the Tanderra Cemetery in the Western Downs. Picture: WDRC

“Our cemeteries hold great significance for many of our residents, so it was important for us to deliver these works to ensure those who have laid loved ones to rest feel welcome when they come to visit,” she said.

“Previously there was little shade at the Tanderra Cemetery, so I am pleased that council included this structure in the Recovery Package to solve this issue and provide visitors with the extra comfort.”

The location of the structure is situated by the Garden of Angels, which provides a view across the entire cemetery and offers a quiet location for visitors to sit and reflect.

The finished shade shelter and seating bench seats at the Tanderra Cemetery in the Western Downs. Picture: WDRC

“These works also included the addition of 10 new bench seats which have been installed throughout the cemetery, providing visitors the opportunity to stop and take a seat by their loved ones,” Cr Tillman said.

“Council is committed to investing in infrastructure that supports our region and by including the new, modern structures in our Accelerated Infrastructure Projects package, we were able support local businesses by contracting the work out to them.”