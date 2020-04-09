Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Health

New health scare in the Darling Downs region

Tobi Loftus
by
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTH authorities are concerned after a case of meningococcal was confirmed in the Darling Downs Health region this month. 

A Darling Downs Health spokesperson said in the past two months, there had been one confirmed case of meningococcal infection in the Darling Downs. 

"The patient was admitted to hospital but has since recovered," the spokesperson said.

"We cannot provide specific details regarding the meningococcal case due to patient confidentiality obligations."

Meningococcal is an uncommon but serious disease that can be fatal. 

It typically affects very young children and teenagers, however there are safe and effective vaccines available for these age groups.

Symptoms in babies include rash of red-purple spots, fever and a pale blotchy complexion.

Symptoms in adults include the rash, a fever and drowsiness.

The spokesperson said if someone was unwell in any regard they should see a medical professional.

darling downs health
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young mother escapes jailtime for stealing from friend

        premium_icon Young mother escapes jailtime for stealing from friend

        News The Chinchilla mother spent one night in custody.

        FOUND: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

        premium_icon FOUND: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

        News POLICE have located a stolen vehicle taken for a joy ride between Hervey Bay and...

        Chinchilla Botanic Parkland turns one

        premium_icon Chinchilla Botanic Parkland turns one

        News It has now been one year since Chinchilla’s botanic parkland officially opened.