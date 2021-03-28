NEW GRANT: $100k available for Maranoa volunteers

A funding opportunity opened up for volunteers across the Maranoa to apply for a share of $132450, under the Federal Government’s 2021 Volunteer Grants program.

Minister for Agriculture Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud encouraged community organisations to submit an expression of interest.

“These grants are about making the work of our volunteers easier, safer, and more enjoyable,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Volunteers are the fabric of our bush community. Anyone who has popped into their local charity store, attended the local show, or supported their local sporting club will recognise the smiling faces of their hardworking local volunteers.”

Mr Littleproud said grants between $1000 and $5000 will be put towards essential items to help make volunteers work easier, such as equipment, training, transport, and background screenings.

“Volunteers tirelessly work long hours. We need to make sure not-for-profit organisations have the financial backing they need to support their volunteers, so they can keep giving back to our communities,” he said.

“I encourage all not-for-profit organisations in Maranoa to apply for the 2021 Volunteer Grants to assist our volunteers and encourage volunteering.”

To be in the running, applications must be submitted before 5m on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

If you have a project that you believe is eligible for funding under the 2021 Volunteer Grants, find out more HERE.