New gas well in Surat Basin starts drilling today

GAS WELL: A gas well in the Surat Basin began drilling today, Wednesday April 1. Pic: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

TODAY Galilee Energy Limited started drilling operations at Kumbarilla, located in the Surat Basin 40 kilometres from Dalby.

At 6am this morning, April 1, surface hole drilling begun at a depth of 248 metres.

The Savanna Rig 406 first started drilling operations on Tuesday, March 31, with the Kumbarilla Central one well spudding.

Galilee Managing Director Peter Lansom said the project will supply gas to Australia’s east coast gas markets.

“The Kumbarilla Project is a quality asset in a proven gas producing area, so the spudding of the first well is an exciting milestone in delivering on our strategy of converting Resources to Reserves and ultimately bringing material volumes of gas into the east coast gas markets.”

The project will include the drilling of three exploration core holes to target coal seam gas resources in the Walloon Subgroup, which is set to take four weeks.

The Kumbarilla Project hosts 504 petajoules of independently certified 2C contingent resources which can be readily fast-tracked to market through its proximity to existing coal seam gas production infrastructure.

Once the Kumbarilla project is finished, the Savanna Rig 406 is scheduled to move to a Galilee gas project in central Queensland to drill a monitoring well.

The Kumbarilla Project is 100% owned and operated by Galilee Energy Limited.