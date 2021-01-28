New gas project to start drilling pilot wells

MOVING FORWORD: After the pandemic shut down The Range Gas Project in March, Central Petroleum has announced the project is set to resume with a new partnership. Pic: Supplied

After market uncertainly halted 2020 plans, Central Petroleum in 2021 is running full steam ahead to drill pilot wells for The Range Gas Project after contracting Silver City Drilling.

As reported by The Market Herald, the three appraisal pilot wells will be drilled by the independent Australian drilling company in Taroom and Upper/Lower Juandah.

Central Petroleum managing director and CEO Leon Devaney said the Gas Range Project will result in, "a step-change in our reserves base and production rates."

"After the challenges of 2020, I am pleased to hit the ground running in 2021 and begin a year in which we are seeking to drill a number of new wells across our portfolio, beginning with Range," he said.

The expedition will tap into high-quality Walloon coal sections, bringing water to the surface, and gas flares - with the first pilot well set to spud in April.

The gas project which is a 50/50 joint venture between Central Petroleum and Incitec Pivot Limited, is expected to create 143 production wells.

Mr Devaney said in The Market Herald that the company is eager to work with their new business partners to get the project up and running for domestic gas production.

"This is a major area of growth for Central which we believe will be a very competitive new source of gas for the east coast market when the project comes on-stream in 2023."

After the three well appraisal program wraps up, more permits will be requested for further development to keep the companies on track to supplying the east coast gas market in two years' time.

Situated between Chinchilla and Roma, the gas will be produced on site, then funnelled through new Roma pipelines directly to Brisbane, or other nearby pipeline infrastructures to maximise efficiency.