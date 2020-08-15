New footage of George Floyd death

Newly released body camera footage from one of the officers involved in the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd has revealed that bystanders intervened during the arrest as they recognised the threat to Floyd's life.

The video surfaced during the court case deciding whether the four police officers are guilty of murder, or aiding and abetting with murder.

Earlier this week, two of the officers' body cam footage showed Mr Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe and called out for his mother before passing out. He was also beaten in the back of the car.

Now, the footage of ex-police officer Tou Thao has revealed the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.

A crowd of almost a dozen gather round police officers as they pin Floyd to the ground by the neck.

In the video, Mr Thao held back a crowd of nearly a dozen bystanders, many recording the scene with their phones.

A black man yells at Mr Chauvin to "get off of his (expletive) neck, bro".

"You gonna let him kill that man in front of you, bro?" the bystander boldly asks Mr Thao.

"Bro, he's not even (expletive) moving right now, bro."

Mr Thao orders the crowd onto the footpath. At one point he tells the onlookers, "This is why you don't do drugs, kids."

George Floyd was arrested over a suspected counterfeit note and was killed while in police custody.

When a white woman who identifies herself as a Minneapolis firefighter arrives out of uniform, Mr Thao yells at her to "Back off!"

She asks if the officers have checked Mr Floyd's pulse.

"Let me see a pulse," she demands of the police.

"Check his pulse," the man says. "You gonna just sit there with your knee on his neck? You're a real man for that bro."

The crowd grows more agitated. "What the (expletive) are you doing?" a young woman yells. "He's dying."

When the man approaches Mr Thao with his phone, Mr Thao shoves him back toward the sidewalk, yelling, "Get out of the street!"

The four police officers involved in Floyd’s death: Left to right: J. Alexander Kueng, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane. Picture: Hennepin County Jail

Tragically, despite the crowd's protests, former police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for nine minutes.

Two other officers, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng, helped hold down Mr Floyd.

When they did indeed check his pulse, there was none.

Police were called to the scene because Mr Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 (A$28) note at a convenience store. The note turned out to be authentic.

His death has sparked global protests against police brutality and systematic racism.

Prosecutors submitted Mr Thao's body cam footage on Thursday as part of the ongoing court case.

Mr Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Mr Lane, Mr Kueng and Mr Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired soon after.

The next court hearing for the four officers is scheduled for September 11.

