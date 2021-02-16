Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Can Wearables Detect Covid-19 Symptoms? I Wore Six to Find Out
Technology

New Facebook product mocked

by Jack Gramenz
16th Feb 2021 9:18 AM

A report that Facebook could release a smartwatch device has brought much mocking of the company for thinking anyone would trust them enough to buy such a device.

The Information reported last week the company is building a watch that it hopes to start selling next year, expanding its hardware offering beyond the Portal smart home range and Oculus virtual reality headsets.

"People with direct knowledge of the device" hinted it would be based on Google's Android operating system at first, but could potentially run on Facebook's own operating system pending its development.

Facebook's rumoured new product has not been well received. Picture: Denis Charlet / AFP

Smartwatches from other brands like Apple and Fitbit also collect health data. Picture: Nicole Cleary
Smartwatches from other brands like Apple and Fitbit also collect health data. Picture: Nicole Cleary


The device would have messaging, health tracking and fitness features like other devices from Apple and Fitbit do.

The news that Facebook could release a smartwatch has many scratching their heads as to who would buy one given company scandals about data protection and privacy.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as New Facebook product mocked

More Stories

editors picks facebook smartwatch technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News Thousands of Queenslanders injured interstate are taking advantage of a little known benefit that lets them claw back the cost of their ambulance fees.

        Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        News DRUG BUST: Police officers patrolling town on the weekend came across a Chinchilla...

        Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria

        Lady allegedly threatens to run over man on Valentine’s Day

        Premium Content Lady allegedly threatens to run over man on Valentine’s Day

        Crime The international day of love nearly turned deadly when a Dalby woman began to...