NEW EVENT: Chinchilla’s ‘Groovin in the Garden’

Grab the family, pull up a rug, and settle in for a night of music, food, and laughter at Chinchilla’s Botanic Parkland for the epic Groovin’ in the Garden inaugural event.

The Western Downs Regional Council is hosting the low-cost afternoon on February 20, with an incredible line-up of local and regional musicians, as well as food vendors, bar facilities, and lawn games.

Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said the event would give locals an opportunity to head outdoors and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of live music.

“We are so excited to launch this exciting event, which is about getting involved in our active, vibrant communities and enjoying music from some fantastic local musicians,” Mrs Maguire said.

“You’ll hear some wonderful tunes by several local talents who were top performers in our Groovin in the Garage initiative earlier in the year including Kadi Lillis, Olivia Gilmour, and Alexander Johnson a.k.a. Ben Slater, as well as well-known regional bands including Pepper Jane, Hat Fitz & Cara and Huckleberry Gin.”

Mrs Maguire said the whole family will be catered for, as bar facilities will be flowing for those over 18.

“Live music kicks off at 4pm, and I encourage residents to get in and book their tickets early by visiting Council’s website,” she said.

Entry into the event will be $10, although children under 13 won’t be charged.

As Groovin’ in the Gardens is a COVID-safe event, everyone will be required to sign in upon arrival, and those unwell are urged to stay home.

To book your tickets and to find out more, click HERE.