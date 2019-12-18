'New era' of connectivity with major tech developments

"CREATING beyond boundaries" is the ethos of major Chinese tech company OPPO as it plans a $US7 billion push in research and development to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem.

Last week at Shenzhen, in China's south, OPPO held its inaugural OPPO Inno Day with dozens of international media outlets and tech bloggers to reveal its insights and initiatives for the new era of "intelligent connectivity".

At the event, OPPO launched its AR glasses and showcased a variety of smart devices, including its Reno 2 smartphone, which was released in Australia in October, smartwatches, smart headphones and its revolutionary 5G CPE, a smart router that can be used in the home to connect smart devices as well as converting the 5G network into a Wi-Fi signal.

Tech giant OPPO will launch its 5G CPE early next year.

OPPO will launch the 5G CPE as well as its smartwatches and smart wireless headphones early next year.

The company has also announced the next generation of its flagship Find Series, the Find X2, will be unveiled next year.

While exact specs of the device are being kept under wraps, OPPO confirmed it would be among the first devices to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor.

OPPO also confirmed the Find X2 will be a 5G-enabled device.

OPPO founder and CEO Tony Chen says smartphones have been a "gateway" for the tech giant to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services.

OPPO Australia managing director Michael Tran welcomed the news, saying consumers could expect big things from the tech giant in 2020.

"2020 is gearing up to be an exciting year for OPPO. Not only are we set to expand our portfolio of smart devices with products such as smart headphones and smartwatches, we will also be launching our next-generation flagship smartphone," he said.

"With the Find X2, we wanted to push the boundaries of what's possible with a smartphone. We know that more and more consumers are using their devices to play games or consume content on the go. We feel confident that the Find X2 will provide them with the most immersive experience possible to do so."

Founder and CEO Tony Chen said as the adoption of 5G and artificial intelligence ramped up, intelligent connectivity was "increasingly within reach".

"We believe the concept of connection is just the foundation, whereas the integration and convergence of things will be the future," Mr Chen said.

"The concept of intelligent connectivity consists of our key parts, including the convergence of technology and service, the convergence of organisation, the convergence of culture and the convergence of technology, arts and humanities."

OPPO founder and CEO Tony Chen gave his first public speech in about six years at the OPPO INNO DAY 2019.

Mr Chen said smartphones had been a "gateway" for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services.

"For OPPO and even the entire industry, there won't be any company solely focusing on smartphones," he said.

In the next three years, OPPO will commit $50 billion Chinese yuan ($US7 billion) to develop core technologies in hardware, software and systems, as well as 5G, 6G, big data and other frontier technologies.

OPPO launched its AR glasses at the event in Shenzhen last week.

The company will implement three key strategies to seize rising 5G opportunities, including research and development, diversifying its range of smart devices and continuing to develop user services and offerings.

OPPO vice president and head of research Levin Liu said it was building an integrated technology model that covered equipment, data, computing, services and scenarios.

At the event in Shenzhen, OPPO hosted a workshop with chief 5G scientist Henry Tang, in which he explained OPPO's part in the global development of 5G.

OPPO's chief 5G scientist Henry Tang says the company is complying with strict guidelines regarding the safety of 5G.

The latest research indicates that, as of October this year, 321 operators across the world have invested in 5G networks in 103 countries. Of these, 46 have already begun providing commercial 5G services.

Mr Tang addressed health concerns from potential exposure to 5G radiation, which many Australians have expressed fears about.

"(OPPO is) strictly following the guidelines of the regulatory departments to ensure … that there will be no health consequences," Mr Tang said.

