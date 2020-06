Paramedics are currently on scene for a traffic crash on the New England Highway.

Paramedics are currently on scene for a traffic crash on the New England Highway.

QUEENSLAND emergency services are currently advising motorists travelling along the New England Highway there will be delays after a serious traffic crash.

A spokesman for QAS confirmed that paramedics were on the scene.

"All we know is that are two people confirmed in the crash," She said.

"Police are currently closing off the highway around Thornville as they are sending in a QAS chopper."

More to come …