New electronic school zone signs announced for Chinchilla

THE State Government has announced new flashing speed signs will be installed this financial year at two Chinchilla schools.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the schools are the recipients of the 2020/21 round of the Flashing School Zone Sign Program – a program which recently celebrated the installation of its 1000th zone at Beaudesert.

“From drivers to parents, carers and students, road safety in and around school zones is everybody’s business,” Mr Bailey said.

“Flashing signs play an important role in reminding drivers of the change in speed limits and to slow down in case they need to react quickly.

“It’s part of the Palaszczuk Government’s almost $1 billion commitment for road safety across Queensland, and is an important reminder for all Queenslanders to put safety front of mind whenever they get behind the wheel.”

Mr Bailey said importantly not only do the zones help save lives, they also support jobs as Queensland unite and recovers from COVID-19.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response to-date means our state can kickstart the economy quickly, and get on with the job of rolling out a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” Mr Bailey said.

“We know there’s a long road ahead when it comes to COVID-19, and that’s why we’re focused on Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.”

The signs will be installed throughout the 2020/2021 financial year.

Mr Bailey said the Department of Transport and Main Roads undertakes a detailed risk analysis to determine which areas at which schools receive flashing signs.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School principal Melissa Hobson is excited to see the electronic school signs being installed on busy Middle Street.

“Everything that’s going to assist with our students safety is very much appreciated,” she said.

“Children crossing over roads is always a tricky thing.”

Mrs Hobson heard during the holidays that St Josephs would be getting the new speed signs.

She said it was a welcome addition to Middle St, which can be very busy during school pick-up and drop-off times.

“We’re very happy and we’re very thankful to the state government that St Joseph’s had been one of the schools this year to receive the signs.”

Electronic speed signs were also installed at Bell Street for Chinchilla State School.