PLAYFUL POOCHES: Chinchilla locals enjoying the new off-leash dog park.
News

New dog park opening has tails wagging

Zoe Bell
8th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
As COVID-19 restrictions are easing, Western Downs Regional Council has opened a new dog park after completing construction almost a month ago.

Council Spokesperson for Planning, Environment and Agribusiness Councillor Andrew Smith said the new Chinchilla dog park would provide a great opportunity for the community to enjoy the outdoors with their canine friends.

“Pets are a much-loved member of the family so we’re excited to provide another fantastic off-leash area for dog owners to exercise their pets safely and securely,” Cr Smith said.

“The Western Downs is a great place to live, work and play and this facility just adds to the many wonderful recreational spaces we have in the region.

“We completed construction of the park a short time ago and now that some of the coronavirus restrictions are lifting, we can finally invite the Chinchilla community to come and enjoy using the newly refurbished grounds.”

Council endorsed an amendment to the animal management local law in February to allow for the park after seeking community feedback late last year.

The new off-leash dog park is located at Old Bees Park on Tara road with 1500mm high fencing, a two-gate entry area, a dog watering station and double gates maintenance access.

