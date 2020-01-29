New direction for Western Downs school

WELCOME: Newly appointed principal at Miles State School Rowie Price said she is looking forward to getting to know the students and town of Miles a lot better. Pic:Peta McEachern

WELCOME: Newly appointed principal at Miles State School Rowie Price said she is looking forward to getting to know the students and town of Miles a lot better. Pic:Peta McEachern

MILES State School welcomes new principal Rowie Price, starting out the school year with a new agenda to implement positive change within the community.

Mrs Price said she has three things on her agenda for this year which revolve around changing the attitudes and culture around school to becoming a more positive experience for students.

“This year I’m looking forward to shifting the culture to positively acknowledging the students’ success,” she said.

“So that’s my philosophy and belief – that all kids can learn given the right support and resources and positive reinforcement.”

Lifting the attendance rate is a priority for Mrs Price. She said changing the culture around how school is perceived should lift attendance.

“Attendance is a big one in trying to encourage kids to come to school every day and want to walk in the gate,” she said.

“Last year it was significant. It was about 85 per cent and our state target is 99 per cent attendance, so we’ve set a target this year for 90 per cent.

“So, making our environment a place kids want to come and learn – that our classrooms are inviting, that our teaches are supportive, and that we work with our families around that.”

The other two agendas for the school will be improving students’ reading and English skills.

“We are going to improve reading, so we’ve set a target for 85 per cent for our kids to reach the benchmark of where they should be for their age … and improving the percentage of kids that are reading a sound of above,” Mrs Price said.

Working in the education sector for 23 years and as a principal for eight, Mrs Price said she’s always been passionate about helping kids develop and reach their potential.

“It’s about seeing kids progress, making that growth in their learning and getting excited and celebrating that with them,” she said.

“I’m passionate about that and it doesn’t matter the starting point, if they progress and show growth over the year, that’s exciting.”

Picking up and moving from Killarney with her two boys, Mrs Price said she’s looking forward to her family being in the same spot at the one time.

“I’m excited about being the principal at Miles State School this year – it was a choice to come here, it’s reuniting my family as my husband works in the area,” Mrs Price said.