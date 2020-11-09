Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
News

New development in priest’s fight against Catholic Church

Aisling Brennan
8th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 9th Nov 2020 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SERVING priest who was suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another has discontinued proceedings, a court has heard.

The Catholic priest, who cannot be identified because of a court order, had initially launched the action against the Catholic Diocese of Lismore and Mercy Support Limited for damages.

He alleged the dioceses had committed a breach of duty and personal injury after he was allegedly sexually abused in the 1960s at St Joseph's Convent School, according to court documents.

It is understood this was the first time a serving priest has filed a complaint of this type against the church.

However, last month in the NSW Supreme Court, a notice of discontinuance was filed with the court and all proceedings were stopped.

Justice Peter Garling ordered the proceedings commenced by the priest, known as SL, against the diocese be discontinued by consent.

Justice Garling made no order for costs to be paid by either party.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

catholic church catholic diocese of lismore northern rivers crime nsw supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs blaze forced family to evacuate home

        Premium Content Western Downs blaze forced family to evacuate home

        News RFS regional manager reveals massive operation undertaken by the heroic efforts of pilots, fireys, and dozer operators to get an impossible blaze under control in...

        Free help for Western Downs residents with land access issues

        Premium Content Free help for Western Downs residents with land access...

        News THE Land Access Ombudsman will be popping up in Chinchilla, Dalby, and Roma. FULL...

        Roma teen’s epic journey home from France during COVID

        Premium Content Roma teen’s epic journey home from France during COVID

        News THE 18-year-old Roma woman shares her turbulent journey home from France, and what...

        180+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

        Premium Content 180+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

        News MEGA photo gallery: Punters were dressed to impress at the Chinchilla Races on...