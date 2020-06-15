New details of Toowoomba Hospital upgrade revealed

3D renderings of the proposed Toowoomba Hospital at the Baillie Henderson campus.

THE construction of a new Toowoomba Hospital will come with a price tag of more than a billion dollars, and the project will be of a similar scale to the Toowoomba Bypass construction.

The new snippets of detail about the game-changing health infrastructure project were delivered by Darling Downs Health to a recent Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce Business at Dusk networking evening, hosted by the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation.

New Toowoomba Hospital exterior fly-through: This video shows just what the new Toowoomba Hospital at the Baillie Henderson site might look like.

The networking night was told the Toowoomba Hospital Redevelopment Project at the 75ha Baillie Henderson Campus would have a 4-5 year build time.

Combining the site's heritage with modern technologies like artificial intelligence, genomics, robots, and more, the project has previously been described by Darling Downs Health chair Mike Horan as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to future-proof the region's healthcare offering.

The master planned campus will also include a cancer care centre, and an acute mental health building, while dedicated spaces for automated guided vehicles have been included throughout the hospital's design to allow robotic vehicles to help deliver goods around the hospital.

There is also provision for research, education, commercial and community spaces and services in the plans.

Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Rohl said the new hospital construction would provide opportunity for local suppliers and contractors to be involved and would play a significant part in the local economy in the years to come.

Previous estimates suggest the project had the ability to generate 4000 jobs for the region.

The Business at Dusk networking evening last week was the first to be held since the pandemic began.

"It was good to have everyone back together and the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation did a great job in ensuring we were COVID-compliant," he said.