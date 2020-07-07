Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New dangerous drug found in Dalby

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
7th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALBY police have discovered a new and potentially dangerous “rape drug” in town, and some Dalby locals have already been found abusing it.

Gammahydroxybutyrate (GHB) is a depressant, sometimes referred to as “fantasy”, that causes euphoria, tremors, increased sex drive and nausea, and a number of locals have already been found with the illicit substance.

Dalby police sergeant Ange Gates said a few people have been charged with possession of GHB.

“Four people have been charged since the end of May,” she said.

Despite these cases, sergeant Gates said there are still relatively few GHB offences compared to other drugs such as cannabis and methamphetamine, especially in Dalby.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation spokeswoman Melinda Lucas said one of the biggest risks of GHB is that it can render someone unconscious paving the way for other people to harm the user.

“That increases the risk of somebody else doing harm to a person because you’re unable to respond,” she said.

“Because of the effect of GHB in such as a small amount can make someone unconscious, it does increase the risk of someone coming into harm.”

As with any other drug, there is no safe limit for using GHB.

“It’s one of the few illicit drugs that has the potential for dependence and will put people into a withdrawal state,” Ms Lucas said.

The percentage of the Australian population that use this drug is still very small, but it’s long-term health effects are still largely unknown.

Police are currently working with relevant bodies to discover exactly who has access to the dangerous drug and how they can stop it spreading nation-wide.

“In a household survey you’re looking at 0.1% of the population,” Ms Lucas said.

“One of the things that would be great is to get a lot more accurate data.”

Gammahydroxybutyrate (GHB) is a depressant that causes euphoria, tremors, increased sex drive and nausea and is often considered a ‘rape drug’.

Sergeant Ange Gates said a few people have been charged with possession of GHB since late May.

“Four people have been charged since the end of May,” she said.

“It’s sometimes called ‘fantasy’.”

Despite these cases, there are still relatively few GHB offences compared to other drugs such as cannabis and methamphetamine.

“It’s still not very common in Dalby.”

The maximum penalty for possession or supplying of GHB is 25 years imprisonment.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation spokeswoman Melinda Lucas said one of the biggest risks of GHB is that it can render someone unconscious paving the way for other people to harm the user.

“That increases the risk of somebody else doing harm to a person because you’re unable to respond,” she said.

“Because of the effect of GHB in such as a small amount can make someone unconscious, it does increase the risk of someone coming into harm.”

As with any other drug, there is no safe limit for using GHB.

“It’s one of the few illicit drugs that has the potential for dependence and will put people into a withdrawal state.”

The percentage of the Australian population that use this drug is still very small, but it’s long-term health effects are still largely unknown.

“In a household survey you’re looking at 0.1% of the population,” Ms Lucas said.

“One of the things that would be great is to get a lot more accurate data.”

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        premium_icon Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        News A local council in Southwest Queensland is eager for tourists to return to the region.

        Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        premium_icon Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        News A cancer patient who has lived in the regions all his life has been kept in good...

        Local family comes out on top after $8 million bidding war

        premium_icon Local family comes out on top after $8 million bidding war

        Property It was a fierce bidding war for the Condamine property

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP