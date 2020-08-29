Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RESTRICTIONS: New COVID restrictions in place for Western Downs. Pic: Supplied
RESTRICTIONS: New COVID restrictions in place for Western Downs. Pic: Supplied
News

New COVID restrictions in place for Western Downs

Peta McEachern
29th Aug 2020 2:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FROM 8am Monday, new restrictions will come into affect in the Western Downs, limiting gatherings in homes, outdoors and restricting visits to aged care facilities.

Darling Downs Health covers the following regions; Western Downs Regional Council, Toowoomba Regional Council, Southern Downs Regional Council, South Burnett Regional Council, Goondiwindi Regional Council, Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council and part of the Banana Shire Council (community of Taroom).

Under the new restriction's gatherings in homes and outdoor spaces will be limited to 10 people in the Western Downs Darling Downs, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Moreton Bay, and Redlands council areas.

Elsewhere it will remain at 30 people for gatherings in homes and outdoor spaces.

Cafes, restaurants, pubs, clubs, and events such as weddings and funerals will continue to go run as usual as long as a COVID Safe Industry Plan has been put in place.

Regions including the Western Downs, Gold Coast, Greater Brisbane, Ipswich, and Darling Downs and surrounds will also be under strict limitations when visiting age care and disability accommodation services.

coronaviruschinchilla coronavirusdalby covid-19 restrictions western downs darling downs health services

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Premium Content Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Crime A FATHER’S impassioned plea to let him out of prison was heard by the Dalby District Court.

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Premium Content Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Offbeat A southwest Queensland council has “enlisted” pop idol Kylie Minogue

        JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        Premium Content JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        News Up to 13,400 ongoing clean energy jobs will be created in Qld