RESTRICTIONS: New COVID restrictions in place for Western Downs. Pic: Supplied

FROM 8am Monday, new restrictions will come into affect in the Western Downs, limiting gatherings in homes, outdoors and restricting visits to aged care facilities.

Darling Downs Health covers the following regions; Western Downs Regional Council, Toowoomba Regional Council, Southern Downs Regional Council, South Burnett Regional Council, Goondiwindi Regional Council, Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council and part of the Banana Shire Council (community of Taroom).

Under the new restriction's gatherings in homes and outdoor spaces will be limited to 10 people in the Western Downs Darling Downs, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Moreton Bay, and Redlands council areas.

Elsewhere it will remain at 30 people for gatherings in homes and outdoor spaces.

Cafes, restaurants, pubs, clubs, and events such as weddings and funerals will continue to go run as usual as long as a COVID Safe Industry Plan has been put in place.

Regions including the Western Downs, Gold Coast, Greater Brisbane, Ipswich, and Darling Downs and surrounds will also be under strict limitations when visiting age care and disability accommodation services.