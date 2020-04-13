Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

How coronavirus affects kids
Health

New COVID-19 case confirmed for Mackay as state total climbs

12th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW confirmed case of coronavirus has been recorded for Mackay.

The new case, confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, brings the total number for the Mackay Hospital and Health Service to 14.

The number of active cases was nine, with five recovered cases.

The latest case, from Mackay, was a close contact of a returned international traveller.

"The Mackay person is a close contact of a returned international traveller and has been in home quarantine with them," MHHS said.

The new Mackay case was one of 12 confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 983.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirus mackay mackay base hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local teen charged with multiple offences

        premium_icon Local teen charged with multiple offences

        News Following the theft of two cars, police have charged a local 16-year-old for his alleged involvement in one of the crimes.

        Backflip on closure of essential licensed armourers and dealers

        premium_icon Backflip on closure of essential licensed armourers and...

        News Intense pressure has forced the Palaszczuk Labor Government to backflip on its...

        $6K fine for stolen plates, running from police

        premium_icon $6K fine for stolen plates, running from police

        Crime After he ran from his vehicle, police found a pipe and stolen plates

        Local businesses feel the pinch of less foot traffic

        premium_icon Local businesses feel the pinch of less foot traffic

        Business Western Downs in for a ‘longwinded’ struggle.