New council candidate brings vision for the future

IN THE RUNNING: Kylie Bourne has announced her candidacy in the upcoming Western Downs Regional Council local election.

Involved at the grassroots level of the Miles and District community for over 20 years, one local lady has developed a passion to make a greater difference within it.

Kylie Bourne has entered the Western Downs Regional Council election race with a vision of a strong and diverse economy, with employment opportunities and long-term water security so our region can grow and prosper.

"As a family we enjoy growing up here and the opportunities that have been afforded to us by being involved and engaged," she said.

"We enjoy sharing our home with friends and family; having opened up our house and garden to host several charity events and raising funds for multiple organisations over the years.

"At the core of who I am is a deep seeded necessity to contribute to my home region, in a real and meaningful way, coupled with a desire to 'give back'!

It's been quite the journey deciding if she should run or not but it was a decision Kylie didn't take lightly knowing the important commitment it will be.

Kylie cares about this districts liveability and the identity of the community, as demonstrated by her contribution to many initiatives over the years.

"I have been heavily involved in leading local organisations such as the Miles Chamber of Commerce and as the President of the Miles Historical Village Museum to name two," she said.

" I feel that my experience, commitment and action based approach would be beneficial to the Councillor team."

Ms Bourne's campaign is all about being 'Future Focused'.

Bringing together her previous council experience and community involvement to support and encourage opportunities for the Western Downs into the future.

"I am committed, passionate and not afraid to stand up for causes I believe in," she said.

"Genuinely caring about the area around me and making a real and tangible difference."