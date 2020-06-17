A NEW CORONAVIRUS case has been confirmed on the Gold Coast.

Authorities have this morning confirmed a woman in her 30s was diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus.

It is understood that she had recently returned from overseas, when she began showing symptoms of the condition.

The Robina Health Precinct building houses the Fever Clinic for COVID-19 testing. Picture Glenn Hampson

Minister Health Steven Miles who revealed the new case Queensland state parliament this morning said the woman had been in isolation since returning to Australia and had not been in contact with others.

It is believed the woman is staying in the VOCO hotel in Surfers Paradise, which has become a hub for those in mandatory quarantine since the beginning of the pandemic.

Speaking in parliament, Minister Miles warned of the risk of a second wave of the virus.

"I mentioned yesterday that Beijing was experiencing a second wave. They'd gone more than 50 days without a case and now have a severe outbreak of more than 100," the Minister said.

"They have shut down their schools.

"We cannot afford for that to happen in Queensland. We cannot be complacent."

The concerns from the minister follow warnings by local health leaders, including Gold Coast Primary Health Network chair Dr Roger Halliwell, who told the Bulletin a number of local doctors were concerned about a similar occurrence on the Gold Coast.

The woman is the only new case found in Queensland overnight.

There are now currently three active cases on the Gold Coast.

A total of 1066 cases have been diagnosed in Queensland since the start of the outbreak

Originally published as New coronavirus case on Gold Coast