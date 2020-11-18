NEW COPS: Six new constables stationed in southwest

AS THE newest Queensland first year constables graduate from the Oxley Academy and take their oath, six of the graduates are set to take up positions in the Southwest Police District.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Ms Jess Pugh MP, Member for Mount Ommaney, today joined in congratulating 79 new officers for joining the Queensland Police Service (QPS).

The recruits took their oath of service in the early morning light at the Oxley Academy, vowing to serve the Queensland community.

The graduation marks the end of a modified training program for the QPS’ newest members amid COVID-Safe requirements.

The officers will soon begin a 12-month station-based training program as First Year Constables (FYCs), which will take them through a range of real-world scenarios in policing.

Commissioner Carroll wished new officers well in their new careers, beginning all throughout the state.

“The role of police within our community is a unique one which requires a range of skills including empathy, communication and physical skills,” she said.

“These 79 officers have completed an intensive program to have come this far, and their training is not yet complete.

“The FYCs will be posted around the state from Ayr to Wynnum to Longreach, where they will further embed their newly-learned skills and provide a fresh perspective to their new stations.”

Ms Pugh offered the new FYCs her congratulations on behalf of the Queensland community.

“Congratulations and welcome to these new officers who will be valuable additions to the Queensland Police Service,” she said.

“Two of the words adorning the shoulders of these new constables are ‘honour’ and ‘service’, and these words will guide them throughout their new careers as police officers.

“Through the challenges these officers confront in their upcoming roles, ‘honour’ and ‘service’ will be the cornerstones of their tenure as they serve the people of Queensland.

“I congratulate and thank each and every one of our newest police officers for standing up to honour and serve their fellow Queenslanders.”

This induction ceremony was live streamed to allow family and friends to celebrate with their loved ones. You can watch the video here.

The new constables in the Southwest District will be stationed in:

Chinchilla – 1

Cunnamulla – 1

Longreach – 1

Roma – 1

St George – 2