New Chair appointed for South West Hospital and Health Board

Karen Tully will replace former Board Chair Jim McGowan AM, who has been appointed as the new Chair of the Metro North Hospital and Health Board.

Karen Tully will replace former Board Chair Jim McGowan AM, who has been appointed as the new Chair of the Metro North Hospital and Health Board.

THE SOUTH West Hospital and Health Board will benefit from continuity of governance with the appointment of existing Deputy Chair Professor Karen Tully as the new Chair.

She will replace former Board Chair Jim McGowan AM, who has been appointed as the new Chair of the Metro North Hospital and Health Board.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the South West Hospital and Health Board would continue to benefit from Professor Tully’s broad Board experience, local knowledge and wide-ranging skills.

“Professor Tully has been a Board member since 2017 and has experience in the fields of education and governance,’’ he said.

“As a Charleville resident, she is well-known in the south west and familiar with all the issues in the region.

“She will provide strong and effective ongoing leadership for the South West Hospital and Health Board and I congratulate her on her appointment as Chair.’’

Mr Miles said Professor Tully would provide nominations for the appointment of a new Deputy Chair after the new Board was constituted.

He said two new members also had been appointed to the South West Hospital and Health Board – Dr Mark Waters and Mrs Kerry Crumblin – to replace Dr John Scott and Mr Stewart Gordon who did not seek reappointment.

Dr Waters is the Director of Patient Safety at Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane and has an extensive background of clinical and managerial work at metropolitan and regional hospitals throughout Queensland and with the World Health Organization.

Mrs Kerry Crumblin is the Chief Executive of the Cunnamulla Aboriginal Corporation for Health and has an extensive background in community engagement, human resource management, policy development and project management.

She is an Aboriginal woman of the Mardigan people of far south west Queensland and has lived in Cunnamulla most of her life.

In addition to the two new appointments, expiring existing member Mr Ray Chandler has been reappointed to his position, while other existing members Ms Claire Alexander, Cr Fiona Gaske and Ms Jan Chambers are continuing their current terms.

Mr Miles said he wanted to pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of outgoing Chair Jim McGowan.

“He has provided strong and visionary leadership during his time as Chair and leaves the South West Hospital and Health Board with a strong foundation to continue building for the future,’’ he said.

“I wish him well in his new appointment as Chair of the Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the work of departing members Dr John Scott and Mr Stewart Gordon and welcome new members Dr Mark Waters and Mrs Kerry Crumblin.

“Dr Waters and Mrs Crumblin will bring a whole new range of skills and experience to the board, for the benefit of the people of the South West.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Board to ensure Queensland’s health system continues to adapt to changing needs.”

The South West Hospital and Health Board, effective 18 May 2020:

Professor Karen Tully (Chair)

Cr Fiona Gaske

Ms Claire Alexander

Ms Jan Chambers

Mr Ray Chandler

Dr Mark Waters

Mrs Kerry Crumblin

The 16 Boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

A complete list of all Hospital and Health Board appointments has been published in the 15 May 2020 edition of the Queensland Government Gazette.