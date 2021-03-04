Menu
New Bachelor’s TV past revealed

by Andrew Bucklow
4th Mar 2021 3:42 PM

The new Bachelor's secret TV past has been exposed.

Jimmy Nicholson, a 31-year-old pilot from Sydney, was this morning announced as Australia's next Bachelor.

It took just a matter of hours for internet sleuths to discover that Jimmy is no stranger to TV.

It turns out he was one of the four models on The Price Is Right in 2012 when it aired on Channel 7.

That game show lasted less than a year on air - let's hope Jimmy's second foray into TV will be more successful.

Jimmy on The Price Is Right.
Jimmy is the next Bachelor.
TEN'S BACHELOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Jimmy, who is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage, has made it clear he's going on The Bachelor to find 'the one'.

"The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with," he said in a statement.

Jimmy Nicholson and a small friend.
Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson.
In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Jimmy added: "I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself. The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next."

Channel 10 has revealed the show will be filmed at a new mansion this year, though details are currently under wraps.

The show started filming in Sydney this week.

Originally published as New Bachelor's secret TV past revealed

bachelor jimmy nicholson

