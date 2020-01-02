Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
News

New arrival surprises couple in more ways than one

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE family had the ultimate New Year's Eve surprise when their baby who they thought was a boy turned out to be a girl.

Brandon Brown and Kody Thring welcomed the arrival of their baby girl who is yet to be named at 7.45pm yesterday.

She weighed 3628g.

"We thought she was going to be a boy so we had boy names picked out," he said.

Brandon said although they were expecting a boy, they're excited to have another girl in the family.

"When I found out, I was stoked. It's pretty cool she is the last baby born in Gladstone for the decade."

baby birth gladstone parenting
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING NEWS: Intersection claims another crash

        premium_icon BREAKING NEWS: Intersection claims another crash

        News Two cars have collided at an infamous intersection in Chinchilla.

        Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        premium_icon Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        News Looking for an event to ring in the new decade in style? Here are six options.

        47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        premium_icon 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        News Police charged the man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s...

        Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        premium_icon Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        Breaking A section of the Warrego Hwy is now open as fire crews have finished cleaning up...