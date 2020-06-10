Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

More Stories

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jandowae teen has eyes set on music competition

        premium_icon Jandowae teen has eyes set on music competition

        News Jay Purcival was given his first guitar at 12 years old, and hasn’t put it down since.

        Driver pulls through after triple tragedy crash

        premium_icon Driver pulls through after triple tragedy crash

        News A woman fighting for life has pulled through after horrific Chinchilla crash which...

        Commercial Hotel back in business

        premium_icon Commercial Hotel back in business

        News AFTER closing its doors for three months, the Commercial Hotel in Chinchilla is...

        Joan Weir celebrates turning 90

        premium_icon Joan Weir celebrates turning 90

        News SURROUNDED by friends and family at the Windmill Gardens, she celebrated the...