Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Show More
amamoor crime editors picks murder qld turkey beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland is cracking down on “unauthorised” student absences saying parents who are keeping their children home from school are risking prosecution.

        Five things to do while you’re social distancing

        Five things to do while you’re social distancing

        News With most sporting and community events across the country, now’s a good time to...

        WHATS ON: Family things to do this coming week

        premium_icon WHATS ON: Family things to do this coming week

        News Looking for no something to do? Look no further!

        Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid virus fears

        premium_icon Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid virus fears

        News TODAY the Chinchilla Magistrates Court implemented new procedures to stop the...