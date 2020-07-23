New aged care services to fill a need for elderly in the Downs

BUSINESS EXPANSION: Trusted in-home care provider Home Instead Senior Care has expanded its services to Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles, bringing high quality care and support to its residents.

DONNA Weis expanded her aged care business into the Western Downs when she identified an overwhelming demand for more elderly services out west.

From starting in Toowoomba five years ago, Ms Weis has now begun to expand her business further west to Dalby, Chinchilla, and Miles to provide “welcome companionship” to the elderly residents of the Western Downs.

Ms Weis said aged care services in the west pale in comparison to the major cities, and this was what fuelled her decision to move into the region.

“We have now expanded our services beyond Toowoomba as we noticed a demand for short notice, 24 hour care in the surrounding towns as there was no provider in these areas,” she said.

“We received Commonwealth Home Support funding for domestic assistance for Darling Downs, and we now care for over 330 seniors in the community and employ 12 office members to support our team of CAREGivers.

“Dalby is a tight knit community that understands the value of family and quality care, which is why we are rapidly growing in the area.

“I’m community minded and have always been passionate about making people’s lives better. “I feel strongly that regional areas deserve the same quality services as the city counterparts.”

Home Instead Senior Care is a global network of locally owned and independently operated franchises.”

There are currently over 1200 offices across 14 counties around the globe.

Home Instead Senior Care are unique to their field because of their pledge to provide independence and companionship to their customers.

The elderly in the west have faced many challenges this year, mainly due to the pandemic, so Ms Weis said the priority was to provide comfort and reassurance to those who need it most.

“Australia’s population is ageing and seniors are living longer,” Ms Weis said.

“More now than ever, especially in light of the pandemic, it is vital that our senior community are offered options.

“Many elderly people want to live independently and our network of CAREGivers can help them achieve this.”

Ms Weis has worked in aged care for more than 20 years.

Working out west will be a new challenge for her, but with her ample experience and supportive staff, she is confident she will be able to provide high quality services to her customers, and their families.

“I have gained respect for the value of caregiving and the positive impact it can have on elderly people and their families,” she said.

“All families want is to know their loved ones are receiving the highest level of care in the comfort of their own surroundings.”

For more information on Home Instead Senior Care visit www.homeinstead.com.au