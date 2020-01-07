New $5 million supermarket development coming to Roma

EXPANSION: The new Supa IGA is expected to be built by August of this year.

EXPANSION: The new Supa IGA is expected to be built by August of this year.

A NEW $5 million supermarket development will give Roma residents more shopping options, which will include a bakery, butchery, deli and full produce selection.

The Supa IGA in Roma will begin its dramatic seven-month makeover at the end of the January, with the store to be expanded to be on par with rival supermarket Woolworths.

The development, which is expected to cost between $4.5 – 5 million, is confirmed to include a bakery, butchery, deli and full produce section, with works estimated to be completed by August.

CEO of Cornett’s Supermarkets, Graham Booysen, said the store’s vision is to offer customers an on par alternative to Woolworths, with a full line supermarket and a wider variety of choices.

“The current store is very small and the equipment is very old,” Mr Booysen said.

“With the new store being 1000sqm there will be enough space for a much larger variety of products.

“We’re sure we can compete with Woolworths and take them head on by being more price competitive.”

Cornett’s is also excited to announce the bigger store will open up more employment opportunities.

“We are hoping to double or triple our turnover which means we’ll be able to employ a lot more locals,” Mr Booysen said.

“It shows our confidence in the town and while mining has taken a bit of the dip, we’re pretty happy to take the plunge and decide to expand.”

The Maranoa regional council approved the redevelopment on November 11.

The empty block of land behind the current store will be transformed into the Supa IGA, while the current IGA will be knocked down and turned into a carpark, with an estimated 40 spaces.

Maranoa mayor Tyson Golder said it welcomed the news that a local operator will grow their business.

“Anyway we can increase the shopping choices of people in the Maranoa is a benefit,” Cr Golder said.

“Choice and range is very good for the people of the Maranoa - it can only be positive.

“The feedback from residents is that they like the IGA having brands that they can’t get other places.

“They seem to have those well known Australian brands.”

Mr Booysen said he will be working with the public in regards to trading hours, with the possibility of extending.

“We of course will still be open seven days a week but will fall in line with what the customers want with our trading hours,” he said.

The new Supa IGA will continue stocking Australian produce and meat and supporting Queensland farmers where possible.

Construction is expected to commence at the end of January, with business as normal before the expected opening in August.

Customers will need to enter through a temporary back entrance while building is in progress.

“We want to thank our customers for sticking with us in our old box and for their loyalty and support,” Mr Booysen said.

“Cornett’s always wants to offer them the shopping experience they get in the city

with good fresh stuff, good prices, good service and a clean shopping environment.”