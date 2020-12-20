Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

‘Never had a chance’: Tragic end for Innisfail dad

by Pete Martinelli and Arun Singh Mann
20th Dec 2020 8:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 30 YEAR old Tongan national has been remanded into custody after appearing in court for the alleged murder of a father of two in Innisfail.

Alex Ollson, 28, died at the scene after the two men became involved in an verbal altercation on Edith Street.

Despite the best efforts of police who conducted CPR, could not be resuscitated.

"It is understood he leaves behind a partner and two small children," Detective Inspector Kevin Goan said.

Mr Ollson was outsized and allegedly overpowered under a flurry of blows to the side of his head.

"There was a number of assaults in a short period," Det Insp Goan said.

"There was no attempt to retaliate of defend himself.

"It is understood there was a significant disparity in the physiques of both men.

"He (the victim) never had a chance."

The accused man, Peniola Liu, has been charged with murder and appeared for mention in Innisfail Magistrates' Court this morning.

The incident was recorded on CCTV footage which is expected to be used in court as evidence.

The defendant had been working in the area.

Father of two, Alex Ollson, 28, died during a fatal assault at the Edith Street taxi rank in Innisfail
Father of two, Alex Ollson, 28, died during a fatal assault at the Edith Street taxi rank in Innisfail


"Investigations indicate that the offender was intent on having an altercation of some sort with his victim, and has approached the deceased who did little to retaliate.

"It appears that they may have been at the Crown Hotel in Innisfail, it is difficult to tell what the level of intoxication was.

"We have a serious assault of a person at a populated area that resulted in a catastrophic outcome.

"At this time of year, it was tragic."

"It certainly is different from a one punch attack, there was a volley of punches thrown;

"The deceased stood up after the first but succumbed."

52 Pubs Crown hotel Innisfail
52 Pubs Crown hotel Innisfail

Det Insp Goan said witnesses at the scene had come forward to assist detectives.

"We would ask if anyone has any other information about possible encounters between the two gentlemen, please contact Innisfail police or Crime Stoppers.

"We are interested in anyone who had been at the Crown Hotel at about 2am and saw anything transpire."

Mr Liu has been remanded in custody, to reappear in court on January 11 2021.

 

 

Originally published as 'Never had a chance': Tragic end for Innisfail dad

More Stories

court crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Premium Content Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Council News Twenty groups across the Western Downs will share in a huge investment to improve their facilities, with works expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

        Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        Premium Content Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        News The Chinchilla Race Club has revealed their plans for the Pro Crew Chinchilla Cup...

        Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a man had been injured in a single vehicle rollover...

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        News FREE STORY: While the holiday season is joyful for many, it can be very challenging...