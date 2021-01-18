Netflix stars devastated over porn scandal

Netflix have been scrambling as Bridgerton sex scenes have been uploaded to porn sites.

The streaming service are doing whatever they can do try remove the scenes that feature lead actors Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

The scenes that have been pirated from the incredibly popular eight-part period piece have since garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Netflix bosses are ‘horrified and angry’ after sex scenes appeared on porn sites. Picture: Netflix



Various clips have been since removed from the adult platforms, while others have been suspended after receiving warnings from Netflix.

Phoebe, who plays the socialite Daphne Bridgerton, is reportedly devastated over the news.

An insider revealed toThe Sun: "Bridgerton's sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger."

The period drama series has over 70 million households watching. Picture: Netflix

RELATED: Viewers appalled by graphic Netflix show

They continued: "Raunchy set pieces have contributed to the buzz but it is a prestige drama based on best-selling novels.

"To peddle scenes as pure smut is beyond the pale.

"It's been particularly distressing for Phoebe and Regé-Jean, two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way.

"Netflix have been working tirelessly to hunt down pirates and eliminate misuse of their intellectual property. Anyone thinking about trying this will have the full force of the globe's biggest streaming service against them."

The show is jam-packed with sex scenes, which initially left many fans horrified after watching it with their parents.

"Who thought watching #Bridgerton with my parents was a good idea," one user tweeted.

Another viewer certainly won't be making the same mistake twice as they penned: "Unwittingly watched #Bridgerton with my parents. It got too awkward mid way through episode 5 so I faked a coughing fit and went to get a glass of water … for the rest of the series. Learn from my mistakes, friends."

A third user posted: "#Bridgerton sex scenes are so embarrassing while watching the series with my parents."

#Bridgerton sex scenes are so embarrassing while watching the series with my parents — Mi sentite? (@Sasaprovaprova_) December 28, 2020

Phoebe Dynevor hailed the intimacy co-ordinator who ensured the sex scenes were both safe and enjoyable for everyone involved.

Dynevor told Grazia magazine: "My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne.

"And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It's crazy to me that hasn't been there in the past."

The show follows Daphne Bridgerton, who is the eldest daughter in a powerful and wealthy family who wants to meet a man and get married.

Originally published as Netflix stars devastated over porn scandal

Sex scenes, are in fact, still awkward af with parents. even at my big age 😂 #Bridgerton — adaeze (@AisforAdaeze) December 28, 2020