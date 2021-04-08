Netflix launches Byron Bay reality show

It's become more popular than ever in the past 12 months for Aussies unable to travel overseas, and now, holiday hotspot Byron Bay will be the setting for a juicy new Netflix reality series.

Announced today, Byron Baes is described as a "love letter to Byron Bay" and its inhabitants - particularly its posse of influencers, sharing picturesque beachside content to make the rest of us jealous about their fabulous lives.

"It's not just Chris and Zac's backyard, it's the playground of more celebrity-adjacent-adjacent influencers than you can poke a selfie stick at," today's announcement teases.

"But PLOT TWIST: Don't write these Baes off too quickly. There'll be fights, flings and heartbreak; but beneath every perfect post is a very real desire not just for 'likes', but to be liked, dammit, for who you are."

OMG, I'm, like, totally welling up already.

Made by Eureka Productions, the series will be executive produced by Emma Lamb - who knows a thing or two about explosive reality TV drama, having previously worked on Married At First Sight and The Real Housewives Of Sydney. Someone had better end up with an Acai bowl tipped over their head in episode one.

Elyse Knowles is ‘hotly tipped’ to be a part of the show.

"With a compelling cast, spectacular settings and some truly addictive drama, Byron Baes has all the binge-worthy ingredients. Eureka is thrilled to be working with Netflix on this love letter to one of the world's most perfect playgrounds," said Chris Culvenor, Co-CEO of Eureka Productions, in today's announcement.

No word from Netflix yet on an air date for Byron Baes - but SMH today reports that former Block winner, model and Byron Bay resident Elyse Knowles is "hotly tipped" to be among the cast. With her 879,000-odd Instagram followers, she certainly fits the "influencer" bill.

