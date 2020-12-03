Neighbours star’s boyfriend talking to cops

Jodi Gordon’s boyfriend has appeared in court for the first time to answer an AVO taken out by police on behalf of the former Neighbours star.

Jodi Gordon’s boyfriend has appeared in court for the first time to answer an AVO taken out by police on behalf of the former Neighbours star.

The boyfriend of former Neighbours star Jodi Gordon is attempting to negotiate with prosecutors over an apprehended violence order taken out after police were called to the actress's eastern suburbs home.

Sebastian Blackler briefly appeared at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday where his lawyer told the court that he had attempted to broker a deal with prosecutors however had failed to come to a resolution.

Sebastian Blackler arrives at Downing Centre Local Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Mr Blackler, 30, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Magistrate Michael Antrum before the matter was adjourned until next week.

"Your honour, I had a conversation with my learned friend and tried to negotiate the AVO," Mr Blackler's lawyer Matthew Edwards told the court.

"Unfortunately we haven't resolved the matter."

Police took out an AVO on behalf of former Neighbours star Jodi Gordon. Picture: Mark Stewart.

Police took out a provisional AVO on behalf of the former Neighbours and Home And Away actress after they were called to her Double Bay unit about 12.30am last Friday.

Police said they were responding to a domestic-related incident involving Ms Gordon and Mr Blackler.

Police later said they had called off the investigation at the request of the Ms Gordon and they wouldn't be taking any further action.

Mr Blackler has not been charged with any criminal offence.

According to the conditions of the provisional AVO, he must not approach her after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.

As well, he must not assault, harass, stalk or intimidate Ms Gordon or damage her property.

Police were called to Jodi Gordon’s eastern suburbs home. Picture: Fiona Hamilton Photography

The ex-wife of former NRL star Braith Anasta recently announced her relationship with the investment manager on social media with a photo of the pair captioned: "When life gets wonderful."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Neighbours star's boyfriend talking to cops