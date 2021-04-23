Neighbours in ‘quiet street’ stunned as man fights for life

A crime scene has been established on Mahogany Street in Raceview on Friday morning. Police are investigating a suspicious house fire which left a man fighting for his life.

A crime scene has been established on Mahogany Street in Raceview on Friday morning. Police are investigating a suspicious house fire which left a man fighting for his life.

NEIGHBOURS of a man who is now fighting for his life after a suspicious house fire in the early hours of Friday morning were shocked as a crime scene was established on the "quiet" Ipswich street.

Police believe a group of people were behind the attack of a man, believed to be in his 20s, at a Raceview house about 4.45am.

It is believed they also started the fire.

The house being investigated by police.

A crime scene has been established on Mahogany Street with detectives and scenes of crime officers on scene on Friday morning.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the roof structure of the low-set brick house with four crews attending.

The victim of the attack was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with burns to his arms and legs and abdominal and facial injuries.

All of residents on the street the QT spoke to on Friday morning didn't hear anything untoward overnight.

Some were some woken by the sounds of sirens.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he was woken up by his teenage granddaughter about 4.45am.

"I was in my room and then she came in to me and told this was all out here," he said.

"So I came out and here we are. I don't really know anything."

Parts of Mahogany Street were closed off on Friday morning.

The man said despite the occasional burnout, it had been a pretty peaceful area to live during his six years in the street.

"It's a very quiet street, very quiet people," he said.

"There's a few clowns but really it's a good neighbourhood.

"We don't really hear much of them (who live in the house) at all."

