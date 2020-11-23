Menu
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Neighbour saves Hay Point home from devastating blaze

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:25 AM
A NEIGHBOUR has used a garden hose to save a Hay Point home from going up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the home along Hellwege St just before 11am.

It is understood the fire began in a wheelie bin before spreading to the outside wall of the home.

Ergon Energy isolated the power to the home while firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to detect any hot spots within the wall.

It is understood the owners of the residence were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

