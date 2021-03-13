Need an apprentice? Wage subsidies available for businesses

JOBS FOR APPRENTICES: With a 50 per cent wage subsidy for 12 months on offer for your business, there’s never been a better time to sign-up an apprentice or trainee. Picture: File

It’s never been a better time to add a new apprentice or trainee to your business team, with a new subsidy providing 50 per cent of their wages for 12 months now being introduced.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud has urged small business take advantage of the Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements wage subsidy program to not only grow their business, but also grow the skills pipeline in rural communities.

“The Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements was one of the COVID-19 skills measures announced as part of the $4 billion in apprentice wage subsidies, and already 603 new apprentices and trainees have been signed-up by small businesses across Maranoa as part of this program,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I’m hoping more business with take advantage of this wage subsidy because this program was fully-subscribed in the first five months, helping to create 100,000 apprentices and trainee places across the nation.”

The federal government announced this month they were opening the wage subsidy to be a “demand driven program”, aiming to generate about 70,000 new placements to the tune of about $1.2 billion.

Mr Littleproud said the government was providing record levels of support to the vocational education and training sector in 2020-21, to help rebuild Australia following the pandemic.

“This includes the $1 billion JobTrainer Fund, which is supporting more than 300,000 additional free or low-fee training places for job seekers and young people,” he said.

“We’ve also funded the National Skills Commission which harnesses contemporary data with labour market analysis to find the ‘skills needs’ of the economy, that in turn informs the qualifications and skills Australians need to train for”.

For more Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements information, please head here.

