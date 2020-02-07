NBN to reach two new Western Downs towns

AFTER a lengthy wait, the National Broadband Network will now be making its way to two more Western Downs towns.

Tara and Pirrinuan will be reaping the benefits of the NBN once it is connected.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the milestone means more local residents and businesses will be able to take advantage of the benefits of fast broadband such as working from home, and access to online education and entertainment services.

“The Electorate of Maranoa is 96 per cent complete with more than 80,000 premises in Maranoa now able to access the services over the NBN,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Over the coming months, an additional 485 premises in Tara and 162 premises in Pirrinuan will be able to access the network, which will not only help people stay better connected to friends and family near and far, but also promote better business outcomes.

“The NBN’s fast, reliable broadband will provide a boost to our local economy and ensure families, local businesses and schools can stay connected and access the online services they need.

“My goal is to help build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to, and better internet connectivity is certainly a big part of that.

“The NBN hands Tara and Pirrinuan locals more choices in how they live their lives and, ultimately, gives people a great opportunity to stay up to speed with education, business, news and our loved ones who live further afield.”

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon. Paul Fletcher MP, said the NBN is continuing to roll out across the nation with between 30,000 and 40,000 new premises connecting to the NBN each week.

“The NBN is lifting the digital capability of Australia, and the Morrison Government wants to see as many Australians as possible having the benefit of fast, reliable broadband services,” Minister Fletcher said.

More than 6.5 million homes and businesses across Australia now have an active NBN connection and are enjoying the benefits of fast broadband.

For the full list of NBN providers visit: www.nbnco.com.au/residential/how-to-connect