Nation’s fury over ‘creepy’ Queen video

A fake Queen's speech for UK's Channel 4 showing Her Majesty dancing on a table has been slammed by Brits.

The broadcaster will air a 'deepfake' version of the monarch's annual speech in which an impostor Queen reveals Prince Andrew's travel plans and what she really thinks about Prince Harry.

The alternative take on the Queen's Speech comes as a warning to Brits against the use of 'deepfake' technology, which is able to swap people's faces with others to create fictional situations that appear real.

But it has sparked outrage on Twitter - with some accusing the broadcaster of "plumbing new depths" with the tongue-in-cheek portrayal.

One replied to the TV channel's tweet: "That is so creepy. You remember that the Queen is a real person, actually alive and all that? Not just a character to play with?"

Another wrote: "Ffs. Channel 4 missing the mood of the country and plumbing new depths in the name of 'comedy'. Would rather watch her inspiring speech from lockdown than this."

A third added: "I've not been a fan of the royal family for a long time, but the way CH4 are doing this is utterly distasteful and downright diabolical. CH4 aren't attacking her for her deeds, they're attacking her because she's the head of state for a country CH4 despises."

Don’t be confused, that is not the real Queen.

The Queen wishes she could still move like this!

During the clip, the Queen, played by actress Debra Stephenson, breaks into a TikTok dance routine which she hopes will get her onto Strictly Come Dancing.

She also speaks "plainly and from the heart" in the address to reveal what she and Prince Philip have been up to in lockdown, revealing her penchant for "Netflix and Phil".

The 'monarch' then goes on to address her son Andrew who is embroiled in a sex scandal and grandson Harry and his wife Meghan's move to Canada and then Los Angeles.

The Queen says: "Which is why I was so saddened by the departure of Harry and Meghan. There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians.

"But at least I still have my beloved Andrew close by. It seems unlikely he'll be heading to North America any time soon."

Party time at the palace.

Ending the address, she offers a stark warning against misinformation and 'deepfakes', warning viewers to question "whether what we see and hear is always as it seems".

'Deepfake' technology has become increasingly prevalent over recent years and can be used to create convincing but completely manufactured video content of celebrities and high-profile figures.

Former US president Barack Obama has been the subject of a barrage of deepfake videos in the past three years, which many viewers were convinced were real.

Another eerily realistic clip that surfaced last year shows former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backing rival Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister.

The end of the Queen's message shows the artificially created images fading away to reveal the green screen used to manufacture images of Buckingham Palace - and show it was in fact Stephenson playing the Queen.

Channel 4's alternative Christmas message airs opposite the BBC's broadcast of the Queen's official televised address to the nation at 3.25pm on Christmas Day (2.25am on Boxing Day ADST).

