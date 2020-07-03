Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed.
Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed. Matthew Newton
News

National travel baggage outlet falls victim to COVID-19

Matthew Newton
by
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATIONAL luggage outlet Bags to Go has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, entering voluntary administration on Friday.

Canberra-based insolvency and restructuring firm Slaven Torline was appointed administrators of Jimatty Investments Pty Ltd, which traded the Toowoomba Bags to Go Factory Outlet in Margaret St, as well as related companies Taslina Holdings Pty Ltd, and P & J Keogh Pty Ltd.

The companies traded as Bags to Go Group, Bags to Go Factory Outlet, Travelite Travelgoods, Bags to Go, Travelite, and Travelite Retail & Trend Bags.

Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed.
Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed.

Administrator Michael Slaven said COVID-19 and the cancellation of international travel "has had a direct impact on the business of the company and related company Taslina".

"There was a massive downturn in sales immediately in March this year, and it hasn't returned and it's unlikely to return in a hurry," he said.

Administrators are not trading the company's bricks and mortar stores, and are embarking on an expressions of interest campaign seeking a buyer.

A first meeting of creditors for the three companies will be held on August 4.

The EOI campaign will remain open until the end of August, Mr Slaven said. 

The company had stores in Queensland, South Australia, and the ACT, and continues to operate an online store out of Fyshwick, ACT. 

bags to go toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list voluntary administration
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to see once-in-4000 year comet tonight in southwest skies

        premium_icon How to see once-in-4000 year comet tonight in southwest...

        News IT ONLY comes around every 4000 years. Here’s your guide to photographing this truly once in a lifetime event.

        Kmart pulls popular toy off shelves over Nazi symbol

        premium_icon Kmart pulls popular toy off shelves over Nazi symbol

        Offbeat A MOTHER said she didn’t feel comfortable with her kid using a toy she brought from...

        Leaders discuss $6B of development for Western Downs

        premium_icon Leaders discuss $6B of development for Western Downs

        Council News ARROW Energy also provided an update on the upcoming Surat Gas project where 600...

        CANCELLED: Pin pulled on massive Chinchilla 2020 sporting event

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Pin pulled on massive Chinchilla 2020 sporting...

        News THE annual sporting event in Chinchilla, which draws in hundreds of visitors to the...