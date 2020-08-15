National short film festival will return to Western Downs

AFTER a disappointing cancellation due to COVID-19, a renowned film festival will be making its way back to the region next month.

Four Western Downs towns will play host to two programs as part of the FlickerFest national film tour, which showcases some of the world’s most innovative, provocative and wildly entertaining short films.

Community and Cultural Development spokeswoman councillor Kaye Maguire said she was thrilled to hear the film event was returning to the region.

“Although it was disappointing having to cancel the initial events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our people comes first and I am thrilled that we are now at a point where we can safely deliver these incredible events which feature a selection of entertaining, inspiring and award-winning films that have been hand-picked from 3,500 world class entries,” Cr Maguire said.

“Chinchilla and Dalby will host the Best of Australian Shorts, a program specially curated with highlights from FlickerFest’s Australian Academy® Qualifying competition 2020, with food and beverages also on offer on screening night.

“Drillham and Jandowae will host the family-friendly event, FlickerKids, a delightfully entertaining program of short films that will appeal to the child in everyone.

“Keeping in line with our COVID-safe plan, we ask everyone wishing to attend one of the events to pre-book their tickets as there are limited seats available and tickets will not be sold at the door.

“This will be a fantastic festival for our region and Council is excited to partner with the organisers to deliver another vibrant event and provide a great opportunity for our residents to reconnect with their friends and family.”

The Chinchilla and Dalby events will be held at the local Western Downs Cinemas at a cost of $15 a ticket, including food and beverages.

The Drillham and Jandowae events are both free to attend, with food and beverages available to purchase.

For more information on the events or how to book you ticket, contact Western Downs Regional Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624) or visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/flickerfest.