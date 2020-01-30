National doctor shortage to impact southwest residents

DOCTORS SHORTAGE: The wait times at the Chinchilla Medical Practice are only set to get longer with only two doctors.

WITH Western Downs residents already experiencing extensively long wait times to see a doctor, it seems that nothing is going to change anytime soon and could even get worse.

Due to the national doctor shortage that the country is currently facing, the Chinchilla Medical Practise today demonstrated the impact of it by announcing how many doctors they will have this year.

They stated that until February 10, the practice will only have two doctors on duty and that they will be triaging every day till then.

They ask patients to understand the position they are in and to be respectful of their staff, receptionists and nurses who are doing their very best to help residents see a doctor.

Some residents have expressed that they are understanding of the situation and that it's out of the practice's control but others still describe the health service access in Chinchilla as a joke.

