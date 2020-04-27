National consumer groups laud Auswide Bank products

BUNDABERG-based Auswide Bank has been lauded by two major consumer advocate organisations.

Auswide Bank's Low Rate Credit Card has been awarded the Canstar 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value.

The bank was recently named one of the country's Best Package Home Loan providers in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards.

Auswide Bank's Freedom Package Home Loan was awarded Mozo's 2020 Experts Choice Award.

It features a competitive discount rate and includes discounts on insurance policies and waivers on loan, 100 per cent offset, transaction and credit card fees.

Mozo director Kirsty Lamont said Mozo Experts Choice Awards showcased providers who outperformed their competitors in delivering a products to customers.

"Auswide Bank was awarded one of the top awards for their low cost package loan with minimal fees on additional products," she said.

"Auswide Bank took out one of the top awards after being compared against 66 products, which is no small feat."

"This award is a true reflection of the outstanding products and value that Auswide Bank offers its customers."

Awarded the coveted highest rating by Canstar, the Auswide Bank Low Rate credit card features a unique "interest rate tracker", meaning that the interest rate tracks the movement of the Reserve Bank of Australia official cash rate.

In the current climate, following a number of decreases to the official cash rate, the current interest rate on the card is one of the lowest credit card rates in Australia at 8.20 per cent per annum on both purchases and cash advances.

Auswide Bank chief customer officer Damian Hearne said, amid the coronavirus crisis, it never has it been more important to offer value and support for our customers.

"Auswide Bank is proud to continually see recognition of the 'value for money' our products offer customers," Mr Hearne said.

"The recognition and validation these awards represent, validates our focus on the customer, even in these difficult times."