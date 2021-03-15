NASA reveal the sound of Mars

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) released two historic audio recordings from the surface of Mars on Wednesday.

In the first audio clip, recorded using the Perseverance Mars rover's two microphones, wind can be heard.

In the post on SoundCloud, NASA described the sound as "listening to a seashell or having a hand cupped over the ear".

The audio was obtained from the instrument on February 19, around 18 hours after landing on the planet's Jezero Crater.

"The rover's mast, holding the microphone, was still stowed on Perseverance's deck, and so the sound is muffled," NASA explained.

In the second clip, listeners can hear laser impacts on a rock target in audio that was taken on March 2.

"The sounds of 30 impacts are heard, some slightly louder than others. Variations in the intensity of the zapping sounds will provide information on the physical structure of the targets, such as its relative hardness or the presence of weathering coatings," NASA wrote in a caption. "The target, Máaz ('Mars' in Navajo), was about 10 feet (3.1m) away."

Both recordings were taken using the rover's SuperCam, which is a rock-vaporising instrument mounted on the "head" of the rover's mast that will help scientists hunt for fossils on the red planet.

🔊 You’re listening to the first audio recordings of laser strikes on Mars. These rhythmic tapping sounds heard by the microphone on my SuperCam instrument have different intensities that can help my team figure out the structure of the rocks around me. https://t.co/nfWyOyfhNy — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 10, 2021

In the clip with audible wind, the mast on which the microphone sits was still stowed, muffling the sound, which Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPERAO) researcher and planetary scientist Naomi Murdoch discussed during a joint news conference with Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and NASA on Wednesday.

"First of all, on the surface of Mars, we have a very low atmospheric pressure. It's actually 150 times lower than on Earth. In addition, the atmosphere is made up of carbon dioxide," Dr Murdoch explained. "And, these two factors together mean that sound doesn't propagate in the same way on the surface of Mars as it does on Earth."

The "SuperCam" mounted on NASA's Perseverance rover captured the sounds of Mars. Picture: NASA

