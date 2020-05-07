Menu
Here are the outcomes so far for Roma District Court.
Names and charges of those facing Roma District Court

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
7th May 2020
THE ROMA District Court deals with serious criminal offences when the charges are not able to be sentenced in the Magistrates Court.

Here are the outcomes for those who appeared before Judge Dearden who dialled in by phone in the Roma District Court on May 5 and 6.

 

Tuesday, May 5:

 

Amanda Kerri Lincoln

Lincoln entered pleas of guilty to one charge of supplying dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing anything for use in connection with a crime defined in part 2.

She was sentenced to probation for eight months, with convictions recorded.

 

William Philip Long

Long's case was adjourned.

 

Neil Peter Thomas Heinemann

Heinemann's case was adjourned.

 

Karen Lee Jones

Jones' case was adjourned.

 

Nicole Ellen Millard

Millard's case was adjourned.

 

Wednesday, May 6:

 

Debbie Jean Thompson:

In an arraignment* Thompson pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, namely scooter handles on August 31, 2018. Her sentencing was adjourned to June 5.

 

Jonathon Thomas Welk:

In an arraignment* Welk pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful strangulation in a domestic violence on August 20, 2019, two charges of common assault, one charge of unlawfully possess dangerous drugs, namely cannabis and one charge of possess utensil used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug on August 21, 2019.

His sentencing was adjourned to the next Roma District Court date in August.

 

Adam John Storch

Storch's case was adjourned.

 

Facing Roma District Court today:

 

  • Adam Robert Day
  • Timothy Joel Peach
  • S D

*An arraignment is a formal reading of a criminal charge document in the presence of the defendant. In response to arraignment the accused is expected to enter a plea.

