NAMED: Who we know is running for Warrego in State Election

AS THIS year’s state election looms, voters throughout the Warrego electorate will need to make a decision as to who will represent them in State Parliament over the next four years.

News is currently aware of two candidates who have confirmed that they will run in the upcoming election.

Incumbent member Ann Leahy has held the seat for the Liberal National Party since 2015.

The LNP is planning on building the Bradfield Scheme, lowering taxes and reducing power prices.

Ms Leahy is up against cattle farmer Rick Gurnett from Katter’s Australian Party.

He is running on a platform that includes repealing vegetation management laws and promoting property rights.

A spokeswoman from the Labor Party has told The Western Star that there is no ALP candidate currently lined up for the seat of Warrego.

The Greens will be running a candidate for Warrego who will be announced in the coming weeks.

They wish to run on a platform of free public health and education for all, by using tax funds from mining corporations, banks and developers.

A spokesman for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation said that the party wishes to run candidates in as many of the 93 seats as possible, but has struggled to find a candidate for Warrego.

“It’s been difficult securing a candidate for the seat of Warrego because of the drought and lack of money that potential candidates have to spend on an election campaign,” the spokesman said.

“We’ve had discussions with a former mayor and other well known locals about running, but it’s a very arduous commitment to make when so many people are doing it tough throughout Warrego.”

One Nation is running on a platform of repealing Great Barrier Reef regulations and vegetation laws, as well as building a ‘hybrid version’ of the Bradfield Scheme.

The Warrego Electorate consists of the Bulloo Shire, Quilpie Shire, Paroo Shire, Murweh Shire, Maranoa Region and the Balonne Shire.

It also contains parts of the Western Downs including Dalby, Tara and Condamine.

Chinchilla and Miles remain part of the Callide electorate, which stretches north to Biloela and Calliope.