NAMED: Western Downs mums who appeared in court in 2020

FACED COURT: Here is a list of Western Downs mums who have faced Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: Facebook

MOTHERS of all ages and backgrounds pass through Dalby Magistrates Court every week, each with their own set of circumstances, stories and crimes.

From running over a man with his own car, to spitting at and assaulting police, here is a list of some of the worst behaved mums that have gone through Dalby court:

Southwest woman runs over man with his own car

Liza Janine Lamb faced Dalby Magistrates Court via video link on several charges. Picture: Facebook

A SOUTH west Queensland mum used a man's car to run him down before pinning him against a set of stairs in a frightening display of violence in broad daylight.

Liza Lamb faced Dalby Magistrates Court by video link on several charges, the most serious being committed on November 4, 2019.

These included the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, stealing, threatening violence, and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court about the most serious offending, where Lamb stole a man's vehicle, before she began chasing him with the car.

"She's effectively chased him in the stolen vehicle, making threats to harm the defendant," he said.

"She's driven dangerously by mounting the gutter, and attempted to strike the victim with his own vehicle.

"He's continued to run away from the defendant, and attended a residence by entering the yard.

"The defendant has pursued the victim in that stolen vehicle, and effectively caused that assault occasioning bodily harm."

Lamb pleaded guilty to all charges, and was given two sentences of two months imprisonment for both stealing charges.

For the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, she was given nine months imprisonment.

For unlicensed driving she was convicted and not further punished.

For wilful damage she was given three months of imprisonment.

For dangerous operation of a motor vehicle she was given six months imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

For assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, she was given two years and six months imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for two years.

For threatening violence she was given four months of imprisonment.

All terms were sentenced to be served concurrently, with her parole release date fixed for November 19, declaring her 317 days of pre-sentence custody as time served.

Lamb will serve her sentences on parole under supervision.

Convictions were recorded.

Meth addicted mum steals man's identity

Hayley Jane Lovell, 25, faced Dalby Magistrates Court by video link on September 24 charged with dozens of offences. Picture: Facebook

A YOUNG Chinchilla mother spent her 25th birthday in jail after she stole a man's identity to commit fraud while on a drug-fuelled crime spree across the Western Downs.

Hayley Jane Lovett appeared by video link from Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre distraught and visibly shaken at the prospect of facing more time behind bars.

The 25-year-old had been in custody for more than 60 days following her arrest on 69 criminal charges.

Her crimes included a number of drug offences, public nuisance, trespassing, bail breaches, stealing, driving while suspended, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, failing to appear, weapons charges, failing to dispose of a syringe and more.

Due to the enormous amount of charges, police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady led with what he believed was the most serious charge.

The court heard Lovell had stolen a man's driver's licence and applied for a bank card, which led to several fraud and stealing offences.

Lovell pleaded guilty to all charges, with Magistrate Mossop giving three separate punishments for the bulk of offences.

For consuming liquor in a public place, contravening a direction of a police officer, failing to appear on December 18, failing to appear on March 4, possession of a prescription health drug, and driving while suspended, Lovell was convicted and not further punished.

She was then disqualified from driving for one month.

For the remaining offences Lovell was sentenced to three months imprisonment, followed by 15 months of probation, with her 63 days in custody acknowledged as time served.

Convictions were recorded.

15 CHARGES: Mum's constant run in with cops, drug squad

Teresa Lee Donaldson faced court on 15 drug related charges. Picture: Facebook

A DALBY woman who racked up more 15 drug related charges during a seven month period of narcotics and crime has been sentenced in court.

Dalby Magistrates Court heard of Teresa Lee Donaldson's recidivist offending where she continued to engage in criminal activity, despite giving several notices to appear on drug offences.

The 47-year-old appeared in court and listened impassively to the bulk arraignment given by Magistrate Roger Stark, which included charges of possessing meth, weed, utensils, failing to dispose of a syringe, possessing property suspecting of being used in the commission and purpose of a drug crime, and drug driving on two separate occasions.

Donaldson pleaded guilty for the drug possession, property, and utensils charges and was sentenced to 15 months probation.

For the drug driving offences she was disqualified from driving for three months for each charge, with the punishment being cumulative.

Convictions were recorded.

Mum spat on and assaulted Dalby police in 'appalling' attack

Stacey Mary Hill.

HEAVILY intoxicated on gin and high on ice, a Bell mother-of-six went on a "tirade of abuse", attacking police officers in the dead of night, topping off four months of spiralling after her children were removed from her care.

Stacey Mary Hill cried in Dalby Magistrates Court when police body cam footage showed her spit on and scratch a police officer near the Warrego Highway as they made attempts to arrest her.

Hill pleaded guilty to public nuisance and wilful damage from January 29.

She also pleaded guilty to the events of April 11: assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, serious assault of a police officer by biting or spitting, serious assault of a police officer by biting, spitting etc. while adversely affected in a public place, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and breaching a bail condition.

Hill was sentenced to eight months imprisonment released immediately on parole, and 40 hours of community service to be completed over eight months.

Convictions were recorded.

Mum-of-seven steals donations from Dalby charity

The woman’s two children sat in her car as she stole the donated items.

A MUM-of-seven put on a poor display for her two young children who watched her targeted a Dalby charity, stealing six bags worth of donations in front of employees.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told Dalby Magistrates Court police received a call from employees of the Lifeline centre on the corner of Patrick and Nicholson Sts in Dalby.

The employees informed police the defendant, Penny Lorraine Aubrey, was stealing bags of donations that were lying outside the building.

Aubrey pleaded guilty to stealing and was fined $250 by magistrate Tracy Mossop.

A conviction was recorded.

