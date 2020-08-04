Menu
NAMED: Warwick man with 3000+ child abuse images

Jessica Paul
3rd Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 6:24 AM
A WARWICK man has walked free from court despite pleading guilty to possessing more than 3000 files of child exploitation material, including those in the most serious category.

Rage Moloney admitted to having the child abuse material on his laptop and two external hard drives when police raided his home in July last year.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir told the Warwick District Court hundreds of the images and videos fell into the "most heinous category", showing adults sexually abusing young children.

Mr Muir said the 22-year-old's involvement by obtaining and viewing the videos "supported a market for raping and exploiting children."

Defence counsel Jessica Goldie said her client devoted much of his time to caring for his terminally ill mother, and had relocated to Brisbane since the offending.

Ms Goldie added the 22-year-old had taken steps toward rehabilitation throughout the past year, and his psychiatrist's reference letter noted he was "highly unlikely to reoffend".

Judge Dennis Lynch denounced Moloney's crimes as "shocking and horrendous", and said they perpetuated the "disgusting sexual abuse of very young children".

However, Judge Lynch said the 22-year-old's youth, otherwise clean criminal history, and "appropriate expression" of shame and remorse showed promise for rehabilitation.

Moloney pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child exploitation material.

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail, which was immediately suspended for three years.

The 22-year-old will also be registered as a reportable child sex offender.

